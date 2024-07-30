Pueblo Police reports a heavy police presence near Valley Drive and South Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department reports a heavy police presence near Valley Drive and South Drive.

AVOID THE AREA



Please avoid the area of Valley Drive and South Drive as there is a heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/Sz8n6LTAcJ — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 30, 2024

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

KOAA News5 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as we receive them.

