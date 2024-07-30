Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo Police reports a heavy police presence near Valley Drive and South Drive

IMG_2238.jpg
Cassime Joseph
IMG_2238.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department reports a heavy police presence near Valley Drive and South Drive.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

KOAA News5 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as we receive them.
___



Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

First summer emergency shelter declaration in Pueblo

Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App