Pueblo Police reopen Memorial Park following the discovery of a body

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking anyone who might have any information or surveillance video in the Memorial Park area.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the police department said that Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park would be closed for most of Tuesday while officers investigate a suspicious death.

According to the department, Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park reopened at 1:45 p.m. The department confirmed it is investigating the suspicious death of a man found in the park.

The department is asking anyone with security footage or images of the area from midnight - 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to contact the Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502, Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

The identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date. The Coroner's Office will also complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

