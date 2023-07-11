Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Police reopen Memorial Park following the discovery of a body

Minnequa Lake Park
Carl Winder
Minnequa Lake Park
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 17:59:59-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking anyone who might have any information or surveillance video in the Memorial Park area.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the police department said that Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park would be closed for most of Tuesday while officers investigate a suspicious death.

According to the department, Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park reopened at 1:45 p.m. The department confirmed it is investigating the suspicious death of a man found in the park.

The department is asking anyone with security footage or images of the area from midnight - 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to contact the Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502, Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

The identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date. The Coroner's Office will also complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing