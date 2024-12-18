Pueblo police officer resigns ahead of termination, criminal investigation ongoing

PUEBLO — A member of the Pueblo Police Department has entered his resignation ahead of termination according to the department.

Former Officer Bryan Gonzales is under administrative investigation by the department, the results of that investigation have been sent to Colorado Police Officers Standard and Training (POST) for a review required under state law.

A quick POST database search shows Gonzales is still a certified Colorado Peace Officer as of Wednesday. However, the website does show he is facing a POST action of a criminal investigation, for a misdemeanor charge CRS 18-8-404. Under the Colorado Revised Statutes Gonzales is facing an investigation into First Degree Official Misconduct.

A criminal investigation against Gonzales is ongoing and is going to be sent to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office but the details of that investigation have not been released by the department.

At the time this article was published, criminal charges had not been filed by the 10th District Attorney's Office. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

