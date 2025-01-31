Pueblo Police Officer resigns after being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation

On Thursday, January 30, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received notice that Officer Gerardo Mejia was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

He was arrested "on a charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child: Possess-Distribute, a class 3 Felony."

Pueblo police say that the department launched an internal investigation and placed Mejia on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Mejia resigned on the same day of his arrest. He was an officer with PPD for two years.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller's statement can be found below;

"I want to emphasize that no one is above the law. Our department has taken swift action to address this behavior, which represents a significant violation of trust and moral standards. Mejia's alleged actions are solely his own and do not reflect or represent the values, standards, or integrity of the men and women of the Pueblo Police Department."



"We understand as law enforcement officials that it is essential that we operate with the highest levels of integrity to maintain the trust of the community we serve. Any actions that undermine our oath will not be tolerated. We will collaborate with the FBI and any necessary agencies to ensure these actions are punished to the fullest extent of the law."

PPD says they will not make any further comments on the situation.

A search in the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training database shows that Mejia is facing a criminal investigation.

