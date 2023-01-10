Pueblo Police needs your help finding this senior

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the Public's help in locating this missing man.

The department says 66-year-old Robert Yauch was last seen on January 3rd, on the 2800 block of E 13th street on the east side of Pueblo.

Mr. Yauch has brown hair, and hazel eyes, and is about 5'9". According to the department, Yauch has recently been diagnosed with dementia and conditions that require regular medication.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert, Please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867), pueblocrimestoppers.com, or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

