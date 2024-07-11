Pueblo Police need help searching for a possibly endangered 63-year-old man

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for the community's help to find missing and possibly endangered 63-year-old Roger Caffey.

Caffey is 5'7" tall, 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Caffey was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes in the parking lot of Shanty Liquor (2212 E 4th St).

He was last seen wearing a black & white striped shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. If anyone has any information and/or had any type of interaction with Roger Caffey in the parking lot of Shanty Liquor (2212 E 4th St), please call Dispatch at 719-553-2502. pic.twitter.com/uwRz5lMg5Q — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 11, 2024

Anyone with any information about Caffey's whereabouts is encouraged to call Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

