Pueblo Police need help identifying photo from 1924

Pueblo Police Department
Posted at 10:31 PM, Aug 11, 2021
PUEBLO — Pueblo Police say they need the public's help in identifying the subjects of a photo believed to have been taken in 1924.

Pueblo Police has volunteers going through their files to organize them. They say they found the picture in their 1924 files. They say most photographs have identifying information, but this one didn't. They say the only information attached to the photo is the "Tripp and York Studio" in Pueblo

Plus the quality of the photo also made it stand out.

"Obviously done professionally intrigued our interest," according to Sgt. Ortega.

If you can help identify the photo contact the Pueblo Police Department.
