Pueblo Police need help identifying photo from 1924

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police say they need the public's help in identifying the subjects of a photo believed to have been taken in 1924.

Pueblo Police has volunteers going through their files to organize them. They say they found the picture in their 1924 files. They say most photographs have identifying information, but this one didn't. They say the only information attached to the photo is the "Tripp and York Studio" in Pueblo

Plus the quality of the photo also made it stand out.

"Obviously done professionally intrigued our interest," according to Sgt. Ortega.

If you can identify this couple please contact us so we can “solve the mystery”. We would like to know the identity of the couple to further research why we have this photograph in our files. pic.twitter.com/40yHXdQBhQ — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 11, 2021

If you can help identify the photo contact the Pueblo Police Department.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter