Pueblo Police make three arrests linked to drive-by shootings from last week

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department announced that on Monday they had arrested three people connected to drive-by shootings that occurred on October 13th and 14th.

The shootings happened on October 13th and 14th in the area of the 1600 block of Spruce St. and the 2000 block of E. Orman Ave in South Pueblo. No one was injured during the shootings.

During the investigation that followed on October 14th Pueblo patrol officers and detectives were able to get enough information to determine and locate the vehicle involved in the shootings.

They located the vehicle involved in the drive-bys at the 3000 block of Baltimore Ave. After a search warrant was authored and executed three individuals and several handguns were taken from the residence.

The three people arrested were 33-year-old Bobbi Sue Aguilar, 19-year-old Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, and 19-year-old Jacob Archuleta.

Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez and Jacob Archuleta were arrested on eight counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder. Bobbi Sue Aguilar was arrested on eight counts of Complicity to Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder as the driver of the vehicle during these drive-by shootings.

The Pueblo Police Department says that additional charges are pending for all three people upon the completion of further investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.