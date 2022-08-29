Pueblo police looking for suspect who wounded security guard

PUEBLO — Police in Pueblo are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect who wounded a security guard.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of N. Elizabeth St. at approximately 11:18 p.m. following a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a security guard who was shot.

Medical aid was administered to the security guard until an ambulance arrived on the scene. The guard is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue or purple hat, a black t-shirt with either gold or silver writing, grey jeans, and black shoes.

Police say the suspect was last seen running westbound on Patty Lane. The suspect had been contacted by the security guard due to being a suspicious person on the property.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

_____

