Pueblo Police looking for suspect of shooting at Classic Q’s Bar

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a shooting that happened at Classic Q's Bar.

The shooting happened in the parking lot in the early morning hours of January 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mathews at (719) 240-1613. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

