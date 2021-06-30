Pueblo Police launching new communication service

PUEBLO — Starting Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department will launch a texting resource called Spider Tech.

The service will allow 911 callers to receive text messages letting them know how far a police officer is from their location and give them updates about their case. It will also allow citizens to give feedback on an officer's performance of if improvements need to be made.

"This is important because people want good service. They want better service, they want better communication and this is a way for us to provide that better communication," Captain Kenny Rider said.

The service will also let 911 callers know if a responding officer has been diverted to a higher priority emergency.