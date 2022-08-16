Pueblo Police launch new program to help with calls

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police launched a new program today to help respond to calls quicker with its new Community Service Officer program.

The purpose of the Community Service Officers is to respond to cold calls like low-level burglaries, criminal mischief, and to collect evidence.

"This will allow us to get to those calls that maybe traditionally have held for several hours now just for Pueblo to get to them more promptly,' said Pueblo Police Department Captain Dustin Taylor, 'and hopefully get some information and put that forward to more follow up investigation to help solve some of these crimes."

The team is made up of four people who will be training for the next six weeks.

The Pueblo City Council will be discussing how to solidify the Community Service Officer's responsibilities and how to budget for four more officers next year.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.