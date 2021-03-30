Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Suspect now in custody following standoff Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA News5
Pueblo Police
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 19:40:26-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police were involved in a standoff Tuesday afternoon west of downtown Pueblo.

A suspect was refusing to exit a residence near Northern Ave. and Van Buren St.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call around noon Tuesday. A woman was injured but was able to escape the suspect.

The suspect refused to leave the residence and police said he had access to firearms.

Around 5 p.m. the suspect, identified as Joe Velario, surrendered and was taken into custody. He's facing felony domestic violence charges as well as felony menacing and second-degree assault charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community