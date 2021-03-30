Suspect now in custody following standoff Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police were involved in a standoff Tuesday afternoon west of downtown Pueblo.

A suspect was refusing to exit a residence near Northern Ave. and Van Buren St.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call around noon Tuesday. A woman was injured but was able to escape the suspect.

The suspect refused to leave the residence and police said he had access to firearms.

Around 5 p.m. the suspect, identified as Joe Velario, surrendered and was taken into custody. He's facing felony domestic violence charges as well as felony menacing and second-degree assault charges.