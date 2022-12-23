Watch Now
Pueblo police investigating two suspicious deaths after two men found dead

Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 23, 2022
PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths after two men were found dead in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men dead.

The incident is being investigated by the department as a suspicious death.

No other information was made available.
