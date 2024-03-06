Pueblo Police investigating two separate traffic deaths on I-25 Monday, police seeking hit-and-run suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened on I-25 Monday.

Police say they responded to a crash on Monday shortly after 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-25 near the Indiana Ave. exit. They say they found a man and a motorcycle on the road. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Information about what caused the crash is limited at this time, but police believe the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

They also believe a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the crash. They don't know what color the Jeep is, but it sustained front-end damage in the crash. A photo of what the vehicle may look like is below:

Pueblo Police Department

While investigating the crash, police say they were notified of a second crash around 7:45 a.m. just up the interstate near the McCulley Ave. exit.

According to police, the crash happened when a pickup truck rear-ended a semi. A juvenile female, who was the passenger of one of the vehicles, was trapped and later died at the scene.

The victims of both of these crashes will be identified at a later date by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say these are the first and second traffic-related deaths in the City of Pueblo this year.

If you have any information on either of these crashes, you are asked to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719- 542-7867).

