Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Police investigating two separate traffic deaths on I-25 Monday, police seeking hit-and-run suspect

Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
KOAA5
Pueblo Police Department patrol vehicle
Pueblo Police Department.jpeg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 19:30:45-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened on I-25 Monday.

Police say they responded to a crash on Monday shortly after 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-25 near the Indiana Ave. exit. They say they found a man and a motorcycle on the road. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Information about what caused the crash is limited at this time, but police believe the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

They also believe a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the crash. They don't know what color the Jeep is, but it sustained front-end damage in the crash. A photo of what the vehicle may look like is below:

Jeep Cherokee

While investigating the crash, police say they were notified of a second crash around 7:45 a.m. just up the interstate near the McCulley Ave. exit.

According to police, the crash happened when a pickup truck rear-ended a semi. A juvenile female, who was the passenger of one of the vehicles, was trapped and later died at the scene.

The victims of both of these crashes will be identified at a later date by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say these are the first and second traffic-related deaths in the City of Pueblo this year.

If you have any information on either of these crashes, you are asked to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719- 542-7867).

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App