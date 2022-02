PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at a Jack in the Box.

It happened near Highway 50 and Club Manor on the north side of Pueblo.

One person is in the hospital, their condition is unknown. The shooter has been taken into custody.

