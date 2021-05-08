Pueblo Police investigating homicide following altercation at hospital

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police responded to St. Mary Corwin on Feb. 10, 2021 regarding a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found medical staff rendering aid to 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones.

Police said Jones had been involved in a physical altercation with hospital security staff before they got there.

Jones was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs on the date of the incident and then died at that hospital on February 18, 2021.

Pueblo Police began investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Following an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of Jones’s death was homicide. The Pueblo Police Department is now investigating this incident as a homicide, and the investigation is active and ongoing.