Pueblo Police investigating E 11th St shooting with 1 dead, 3 wounded

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating the 5th homicide of the year following an overnight shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of E 11th St. and Santa Fe Ave.

According to police, one male victim died at the scene, an adult female is being treated for life-threatening wounds, and two females are being treated for other injuries.

Details available are limited at this time. There's no information on suspects available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 719-553-2505, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

Any identifying information about the person killed in the shooting will come from the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

____

