PUEBLO — On Monday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Mandan Place which is near Prairie Avenue and Northern Avenue.

One man is dead and the shooter has been taken into custody.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

