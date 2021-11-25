Watch
Pueblo police investigating deadly shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 14:28:25-05

Pueblo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early in the morning on Thanksgiving.

At around 6:49 a.m., Pueblo police responded to a report of a shooting near the 800 block of N. Portland.

When they arrived, police found a man inside of the residence who had been shot.

The man later died from his injuries

No word yet on what led to the shooting, or if there is a suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867), you could be eligible for a cash reward.

