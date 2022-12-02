Pueblo Police investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Pueblo Police reported that they responded to a shooting call at 2:00 am Friday morning at E 6th Street and North Lola Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries. The woman's condition is unclear at this time.

Pueblo Police Detectives were called in to continue the investigation. At this time no arrests have been made or suspects have been named.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article with more information as it comes in.

This is the 25th homicide investigation of 2022 in Pueblo. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

