Pueblo Police investigating 2 shooting incidents and a police chase

PUEBLO — News5 is working to learn more information about two related shootings in Pueblo and a police chase that ended along I-25 Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but we understand Pueblo Police were actively searching for suspects in a shooting on Fearnow Ave and another on 15th St. near Ogden Ave., both on the east side of the city.

There's no information available on any injuries as a result of the shooting.

A related police chase ended near I-25 and McCulley Ave in the Bessemer area.

Pueblo Police Captain Dustin Taylor confirms "a couple of juveniles" are in custody this morning.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.