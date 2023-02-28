Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Police investigating 2 shooting incidents and a police chase

Pueblo Police
KOAA News5
Pueblo Police
Posted at 10:19 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:52:49-05

PUEBLO — News5 is working to learn more information about two related shootings in Pueblo and a police chase that ended along I-25 Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but we understand Pueblo Police were actively searching for suspects in a shooting on Fearnow Ave and another on 15th St. near Ogden Ave., both on the east side of the city.

There's no information available on any injuries as a result of the shooting.

A related police chase ended near I-25 and McCulley Ave in the Bessemer area.

Pueblo Police Captain Dustin Taylor confirms "a couple of juveniles" are in custody this morning.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards