Pueblo police investigate homicide on Berkley Ave.

DETECTIVES WITH THE PUEBLO POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON FOUND OUTSIDE A HOME ON BERKLEY AVE. ON SUNDAY MORNING. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating the death of a person found outside a home on Berkley Ave. on Sunday morning.

Police have only released that officers were called to the home before 3 a.m. where they found a victim outside with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving attempts, the victim died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin and a release from the coroner's office.

There's no information yet on a possible suspect. Detectives are asking anyone with information to reach out at 719-553-3254 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter