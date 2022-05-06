Watch
Pueblo Police in standoff with barricaded suspect on Sprague Ave

Pueblo Police Department
Pueblo Police at a standoff near Sprague Ave and Van Buren (May 6, 2022)
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 13:38:12-04

PUEBLO — Avoid the area of Sprague Ln and Van Buren St in Pueblo as several officers and a tactical unit are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

Details are limited at this time, but it appears Pueblo Police have the situation under control and are releasing some units.

Officers have several streets blocked off in the area.

News5 will keep you updated as soon as information becomes available.

_____

