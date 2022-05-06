Pueblo Police in standoff with barricaded suspect on Sprague Ave

PUEBLO — Avoid the area of Sprague Ln and Van Buren St in Pueblo as several officers and a tactical unit are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

Details are limited at this time, but it appears Pueblo Police have the situation under control and are releasing some units.

Officers have several streets blocked off in the area.

News5 will keep you updated as soon as information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.