Pueblo police identify person of interest in Wednesday homicide

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department has identified 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest for a Wednesday homicide.

Pueblo Police Department

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. for a dead body.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman's body and said there were suspicious circumstances about the scene.

Detectives began further investigating and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide with Lopez being a person of interest.

Police say this is an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

No arrests have been made and this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The woman's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

This is the 24th homicide investigation for the city of Pueblo in 2022.

If anyone has information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Stephanie Lopez, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

