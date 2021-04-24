Pueblo Police Department to receive more shotguns

PUEBLO — Colorado State Patrol plans to help out the Pueblo Police Department by donating 50 shotguns to the department.

The donation will not only help the Police Department's armory, the shotguns will also serve other purposes.

"They are good shotguns they are a good platform for us to use they are real easy to train with and we have the ability to convert some of them to less lethal shotguns," said Sgt. Frank Ortega.

Before this donation becomes official Pueblo City Council has to approve it.

