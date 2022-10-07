Pueblo Police Department seeking public help identifying two individuals who stole women's credit card

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police are looking for these two individuals who are suspects in a current credit card theft.

According to Pueblo Police, a customer was shopping at Sam's Club in Pueblo and had her wallet stolen.

The suspects used the victim's credit card to make purchases at the Northside Walmart and Best Buy totaling over $4,000.00 in purchases.

Pueblo Police Department Twitter Female wearing a hat, with a large black bag, and blue shirt

Pueblo Police Department Twitter unknown woman at a store with a black handbag

Pueblo Police Department Twitter Male with blue cap, and headphones at the store

Pueblo Police Department Twitter Unknown male wearing a faded red or brown long-sleeve shirt with sweats and hiking shoes with a blue cap

Pueblo Police are asking the public to contact Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3281 with any information on these individuals.

