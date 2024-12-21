Pueblo Police Department seeking help to find missing senior

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a missing senior, Richard Palacio.

Palacio is 63 years old, approximately 5'08", 140 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, December 21 at 8:30 am near the 2200 block of W. 16th St in Pueblo.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hat, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots, carrying a camouflage bag.

If you have any information on Palacio's location, please contact Pueblo Police at (719)553-2502 or call 9-1-1.





Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado). Children's Colorado says the reimbursement cuts will continue to be catastrophic to its operations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.