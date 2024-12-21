Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Police Department seeking help to find missing senior

Richard Palacio Missing
Pueblo Police Department
Richard Palacio Missing
Posted

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a missing senior, Richard Palacio.

Palacio is 63 years old, approximately 5'08", 140 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, December 21 at 8:30 am near the 2200 block of W. 16th St in Pueblo.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hat, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots, carrying a camouflage bag.

If you have any information on Palacio's location, please contact Pueblo Police at (719)553-2502 or call 9-1-1.



Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado

In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado).

Children's Colorado says the reimbursement cuts will continue to be catastrophic to its operations

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community