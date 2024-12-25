Pueblo Police Department recovered stolen cars and arrested four people on Christmas Eve

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department, with help from the Colorado State Patrol, Fountain Police Department, Local Parole, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, was able to recover six stolen cars on Christmas Eve.

The department also made four arrests in connection to the stolen cars; two people who were arrested had outstanding warrants, and the others are facing charges related to motor vehicle theft.

Officers were also able to recover a "substantial amount of cash," a loaded gun, and a bag of illegal drugs containing methamphetamine, black tar heroin, brown heroin, Oxycodone, and cocaine.





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.