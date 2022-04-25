Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near I-25 and the Highway 50 overpass.

PUEBLO SUSPICIOUS DEATH: @PuebloPolice1 is investigating a suspicious death by the train tracks near I-25 and the Highway 50 overpass. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/uUxONQNKwt — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 25, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.