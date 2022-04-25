Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious death

Watch
Colette Bordelon
Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 14:15:23-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near I-25 and the Highway 50 overpass.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
