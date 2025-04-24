Pueblo Police Department honors Park View Elementary student for her bravery

PUEBLO — A student at Park View Elementary School in Pueblo saved her dad's life when he suffered a medical emergency, and Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department gave her high praise.

Sophia Baca was home with her dad when he began having trouble standing up. She called 911 for help.

At first, her dad told paramedics he was fine, and they left, but he kept having problems, so Baca again called 911.

Eventually, her dad had to go to the hospital. Police recognized Baca's bravery today during a school assembly.

Her grandma says she hopes Baca's fellow students can learn from her bravery.

"We hear about those things, but we're not usually in that situation, so I think for them the kids to know that one of their peers -- uh was able to do something like that, I think -- that's huge." Phyllis De La Cruz, Sofia's grandma

The police officer who responded to Baca's second call said she was able to text with 911.

This helped her relay to first responders the symptoms her dad was experiencing.

___





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.