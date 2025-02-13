Pueblo Police Department gives update on illegal gambling bust from summer 2024

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released an update on the gambling bust from last July.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham and Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance to make illegal gambling establishments a municipal violation on May 14, 2024.

On July 15, 2024, PPD's Special Investigation Division executed five warrants for local businesses across Pueblo that were involved with illegal gambling.

As a result, 62 gambling machines, and approximately 20 thousand dollars were seized. As of now, all machines seized have been deemed illegal, and have been scheduled to be destroyed.

According to police, the machines "replicate those commonly used in towns where gambling is legalized in Colorado," such as Cripple Creek, Black Hawk, and Central City.

During this operation, police say they cited 11 people for the following;



Engaging in gambling

Possession of a Gambling Device

Gambling Premise

Electronic Gambling

PPD says that all people cited have either been found guilty or plead guilty between July 2024 and January 2025, leading to the closure of their cases.





