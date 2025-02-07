Pueblo Police Department arrests man for attempted first-degree murder

PUEBLO — On Wednesday, February 5, the Pueblo Police Department's (PPD) Crimes Against Persons Unit arrested 25-year-old Jared Valdez for his alleged involvement in a shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened on December 31, at approximately 10:42 p.m. near Northern Avenue and Spruce Street.
The shooting left one man critically injured.
Valdez was arrested for Attempted First-Degree Murder, but no further information has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Cardona at (719)553-3385. If you would like to stay anonymous, you can use the Crime Stoppers line at (719)542-7867.
