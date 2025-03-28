Pueblo Police Department arrest one man following fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday

PUEBLO — On Wednesday, March 26, around 9:00 p.m., members of the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were sent to a hit-and-run near the 3700 block of Lake Avenue.

According to police, the call had reported one man being hit by a car. When the police arrived, the man was dead.

The next day, March 27, the Pueblo Police Traffic Division was able to locate the car and the driver.

The car was towed to PPD, and Brandon Zullo was arrested and charged with Hit and Run - Causing Death and Tampering with Evidence.

PPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.