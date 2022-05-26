Watch
Pueblo police arrest armed juvenile near East High School

KOAA News5
Posted at 5:45 PM, May 26, 2022
PUEBLO — Pueblo Police have arrested a juvenile near East High School who was in possession of a handgun.

On Wednesday, May 25, a Pueblo Police School Resource Officer (SRO) received information regarding a suspicious juvenile that was near East High School. After further investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile was possibly carrying a firearm.

On Thursday, officers observed the juvenile suspect near East High School. Officers made contact with the juvenile and found that he did have a firearm.

East High School was placed on a secure perimeter during the incident but resumed a normal schedule once the area was safe.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into Pueblo Youth Center for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

