PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired near the Pueblo River Walk.

According to Pueblo Police around 10:00 PM Wednesday there were multiple witness accounts of shots fired near the Pueblo River Walk.

Officers in the area responded after they reported hearing the shots fired as it was being aired by the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center.

Police searched in the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Ave where they were able to find two witnesses who explained what they had seen.

One witness reported seeing around 15 minors arguing under one of the riverwalk bridges when a physical altercation broke out.

Three of the minors fled the area while the others followed in pursuit. It was at this point the first witness said that he heard shots fired as the three were fleeing the area.

The witness told the officers that they had seen a maroon-colored sedan that fled at a high rate of speed going north on Main st.

The second witness that told officers that around 13 high school-aged individuals ran past his vehicle parked on the Alan Hamel Ave bridge.

The individuals entered a white sedan parked in front of them while the others entered two other vehicles parked nearby.

Upon entering the vehicles the witness reported hearing around 30 gunshots between the cars, at which point the white sedan and others fled making their way north on Main st.

Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

