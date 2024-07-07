Pueblo Police and SWAT handle a barricaded suspect on Constitution Road

PUEBLO, Colo. — At around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, Pueblo Police responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road due to a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered that a child and an adult male were searching for the child's stolen bicycle when they found it in front of a person's home. The adult was confronting the home's residents about the bicycle when shots rang out.

The juvenile was struck by a bullet, but only sustained minor injuries. The child has been transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Pueblo Police Department SWAT have been called in to help deal with the now-barricaded suspect.

It is currently unclear whether the suspect is in custody or still barricaded.

News5 has repeatedly reached out to Pueblo Police but have yet to receive an answer to the current status of the suspect.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

