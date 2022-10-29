Pueblo Police and Fire Departments hit the ice for a good cause

PUEBLO — A rivalry for a good cause is happening again in Pueblo.

The annual ice cup is happening on November 19th between the Pueblo Police and Fire Departments at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Tickets are on sale now with proceeds going to support their annual Heros and Helpers event. The program, which started in 2019 was able to take over 60 local kids on a shopping spree with local law enforcement prior to Christmas.

This year the proceeds will go toward buying gifts for kids during the holiday season and also for youth groups around Pueblo.

"Its really become a tradition for a lot of people and businesses so we are continuing that tradition,' said Meagan Chapman of the Pueblo Police Department, 'and the community has been extremely supportive in the last six years we have had the game and we are really excited for this year and to continue the game."

Tickets can be purchased at pueblo.us/2525/Ice-Cup

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.