Pueblo PD offering incentive to attract experience

PUEBLO — Recruiting people to become police officers is getting tougher across the county and Colorado is no exception.

The Pueblo Police Department is now offering an incentive to get more experienced officers to join their ranks.

If an officer with at least two years of patrol experience joins the Pueblo PD, they could start with a salary of about $69,000 instead of the entry-level salary of about $47,000.

"We'll have more people with experience and they will have an abbreviated academy because they would just need to know municipal ordinances specific to the city and then we can get them on the street and get them trained faster," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

Before this becomes official, the City Council has to sign off on the plan.