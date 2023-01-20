Pueblo PD needs your help locating this missing boy

PUEBLO, CO — Shaikym Sennette did not return home from school on January 19, 2023,

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking help locating the 9-year-old boy.

Officers haven't had any success finding the boy and don't have any leads as to where he might be.

Shaikym is known to stay in the area close to home, which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St.

He's also known to frequent the area near Bessemer Park's Playground.

If you have any information about Shaikym or his whereabouts, please contact the Pueblo Police Department as soon as possible by calling (719) 553-2502.

