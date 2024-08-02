Pueblo Parks and Recreation warning of a social media swimming lessons scam

PUEBLO — Pueblo Parks and Recreation wants the community to be aware of a social media scam surrounding swimming lessons.

“Our front office has received numerous phone calls from the public who are asking about the services that are supposedly being offered as private swim lessons, but in no way are these associated with Pueblo Parks and Recreation,” said Assistant Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Mike Sexton. “This is a scam. The individual is charging $100 for these fake lessons, and we do not want to the public to be taken advantage of with this fake offering.”

According to parks and recreation, the person is advertising infant water survival lessons at the Mineral Palace Pool in August.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation, says that the only official events and lessons they offer will only be on their website or verified social media.

"Other things to consider when reviewing official materials like a flyer or social media post, look for an official Pueblo Parks and Recreation logo, phone number, email address or the City website,” said Sexton.

For more information about the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Programming, you can call 719-553-2790.

___





Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold? The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony. News5 figures out if the gold Olympic medals are actually gold

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.