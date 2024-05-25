Pueblo Parks and Recreation dedicates park to former Puebloan FBI agent

PUEBLO — Pueblo Parks and Recreation hosted a park dedication ceremony to change the name of what used to be Starlite Park on Saturday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The dedication ceremony will include:



a Presentation of Colors by a joint Honor Guard

a proclamation that will be read by Pueblo City Council President, Mark Aliff

an introduction of Laura Schwartzenberger's family

a FBI presentation

a blessing

a ribbon cutting

Food and family-friendly fun will also be featured at the ceremony.



Background on Laura Schwartzenberger

Schwartzenberger was born and raised in Pueblo on Starlite Drive. The park formerly known as Starlite Park was the park she grew up playing in as a child.

Laura's Park, as the park will now be known, was recently updated in February with new playground equipment and new sidewalks.

Schwartzenberger attended St. John Neumann Catholic School before graduating from South High School with honors.

During her time at South High School, she was a state qualifier for the diving team.

Schwartzenberger later married fellow Puebloan Jason Baca and was the proud mother of two sons, Gavin and Damon.

Schwartzenberger first started her career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2005. She was and remains the only woman to ever be a part of the New Mexico SWAT team.

In 2021 she was transferred to Miami, Florida where she worked on the Cargo Theft Task Force. On this team, she was able to use her diving skills as a part of the underwater search and recovery team.

Later in Schwartzenberger's career, she was transferred to the Violent Crimes and Fugitive Task Force where she had found her calling with the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Schwartzenberger was also the first woman to be named as a part of the FBI SWAT Team.

Schwartzenberger was among the first responders following the Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting as well as the Parkland shooting. She later received an award for Law Enforcement for Federal Agent in 2016 as well as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer in 2016 and 2019.

Schwartzenberger was later killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Florida in 2021.

___





Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed Lake Pueblo State Park has opened a new area for people who want to get away from fishing boats and jetskis. Lake Pueblo State Park opens new pond for swimming, no motorized vessels allowed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.