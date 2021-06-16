Pueblo Park to be renamed in honor of Ray Aguilera

PUEBLO — A park in Pueblo is being renamed in honor of late City Councilman, Ray Aguilera.

Bessemer Park and pool will be renamed in honor of Aguilera, who passed away last month.

Aguilera was known as a strong supporter of the Bessemer area through his work helping out kids and families there.

"He wanted to make sure that the kids in this area have every opportunity in recreation and swimming and playing ball in the ball field and the families having a picnic here. He made sure that was his focal point," Aguilera's friend, Dennis Flores said.

A formal ceremony to rename the park is expected to be held within the next 30 days.