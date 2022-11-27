Watch Now
Pueblo Parade of Lights tradition kicks off the Christmas season for Pueblo and Southern Colorado

David Reeve
Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 26, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — News5 joined multiple other floats in the Pueblo Parade of Lights Saturday night in downtown Pueblo.

The Parade of Lights is put on by the Pueblo Downtown Association. This year's theme was "Holidays in the Steel City".

For over 30 years, the parade has kicked off the holiday season. It's known as one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade features everything from floats, school marching bands, drill teams, saddle club horses, and car club vehicles. All involved being festively decorated with lights. Including agencies like the Pueblo County Sheriff's office.

Thousands were in attendance as the parade passed Mesa Junction down Union Avenue to Main Street then west to end at 6th and Court in downtown Pueblo

