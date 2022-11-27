Pueblo Parade of Lights tradition kicks off the Christmas season for Pueblo and Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, CO — News5 joined multiple other floats in the Pueblo Parade of Lights Saturday night in downtown Pueblo.

KOAA HOLIDAY TRADITION: The @KOAA family will be participating in the Pueblo Parade of Lights in downtown Pueblo. You can’t miss us, we have the big peacock on a trailer. pic.twitter.com/jJAirGbSod — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) November 26, 2022

The Parade of Lights is put on by the Pueblo Downtown Association. This year's theme was "Holidays in the Steel City".

For over 30 years, the parade has kicked off the holiday season. It's known as one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade features everything from floats, school marching bands, drill teams, saddle club horses, and car club vehicles. All involved being festively decorated with lights. Including agencies like the Pueblo County Sheriff's office.

Ready for the 2022 Parade of Lights. Another fun Pueblo Tradition. 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/zeAyKMPKGi — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 27, 2022

Thousands were in attendance as the parade passed Mesa Junction down Union Avenue to Main Street then west to end at 6th and Court in downtown Pueblo

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.