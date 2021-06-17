Pueblo "Panty Party" collects feminine hygiene products for women who are homeless

PUEBLO — It's estimated the average woman will spend around $18,000 on feminine hygiene products over the course of a lifetime.

For women who are homeless, things like tampons or pads are priceless.

The Success Collective is a group of businesswomen who aim to help their communities in a variety of ways. They have hosted Panty Parties for around three years, and held their first one in Pueblo on Wednesday, June 16.

The Success Collective holds Panty Parties to collect new underwear and feminine hygiene products for women who are homeless. "A very high percentage of women who experience homelessness, like over 85%, are homeless because they fled domestic violence. So, they're juggling so much, they're trying to figure out where to land on their feet. The last thing they need to deal with is trying to figure out where to find a tampon," said Jessica Daniels, the CEO and co-founder of The Success Collective.

Shawna Crook is currently staying at the Pueblo Rescue Mission, after being evicted from her home. She explained the difficulties of finding feminine hygiene products while homeless. "I don't think it's something you should be ashamed about talking about," said Crook.

Those with The Success Collective said the donations will go to the Pueblo Rescue Mission, the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association, and the YWCA of Pueblo.

In May, the Colorado Springs Panty Party collected more than 60,000 feminine hygiene products, which is enough to supply the roughly 300 women who are homeless in the city for a whole year.