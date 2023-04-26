Pueblo organization collecting cell phones to help victims of domestic violence

PUEBLO, CO — One local organization is calling on you to turn that old cell phone and other electronic devices into a life-saving device for a victim of violence.

ACOVA is a community organization that serves victims of crime in the Pueblo area. They are partnering with 911 Cell Phone Bank, a nonprofit that collects old phones across the country to be redistributed to help victims of violence.

Other electronic devices collected by the organizations will be refurbished and used for parts, and refurbished items will be sold to raise proceeds to provide more phones to victims.

All data will be erased from the phones or devices before it leaves the law enforcement agency the device was donated at. Any devices that are not erasable will be stripped for parts.

The following electronic items are accepted:

• Cell phones, smartphones, and Blackberrys from all carriers and manufacturers

• Laptop computers

• Tablets

• Cameras

• Digital media players such as MP3, DVD, and CD players, and voice recorders

• Portable video game systems

• Smart watches

• Memory storage devices such as SD cards and external memory storage devices

• Electronic accessories such as chargers, headsets, earphones, and rechargeable batteries

• Desktop printers

• Pin Pad devices

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. until May 5th at the locations below:

Pueblo County Jail Lobby

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo West Substation

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Annex

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.