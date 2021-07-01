Pueblo opens public lactation pod

PUEBLO — Pueblo has opened a place for mothers to breastfeed privately in public.

A ceremony was held for the new lactation pod at the Pueblo Mall Wednesday.

This project was made possible with grant money given to the Pueblo Health Dept.

"It is a great resource to have in our community. It's nice that moms have a place where they feel secure and safe and are able to pump. If they have other children there is another bench in there they can sit in," Cara Fitzgerald with the Pueblo Mall said.

In order to use the pod, you will have to download an app from Mamava.

The app will let you know if the pod is being used and how to unlock it. It will only be open during Pueblo Mall hours.