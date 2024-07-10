Pueblo officials to hold press conference over increased electric rates

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo officials announced they will be hosting a press conference to discuss the potential electric rate increases for 2025.

In June, Black Hills Energy filed a request with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to increase its electric rates. Pueblo officials recognize the concern the community has with the proposed changes and want to address the notion.

The Pueblo Board of County Commissioners(BOCC) and Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham will address the changes proposed by Black Hill Energy to increase rates during 2025. The increased rates would affect all of Pueblo County.

Commissioners set to speak include Eppie Griego,Daneya Esgar, and Zach Swearingen. Pueblo Mayor Graham will also be speaking at the press conference. Invitations to speak have been extended to other local guest organizations.

The press conference will be held on the steps of the Historic Pueblo County Courthouse around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

