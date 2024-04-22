Pueblo officials are holding a press conference to address crime in the city

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham is holding a press conference in Pueblo on Tuesday.

The press conference will be regarding the homicides and instances of gun violence in Pueblo this year.

Graham will be joined by the Chief of the Pueblo Police Department, Chris Noeller, and the Special Agent in charge of the Denver Field Office, Mark Michalek.

The Pueblo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have had a longstanding partnership under the Safe Streets Task Force, which focuses on working proactively to address the gang violence, drug distribution, and other crimes that happen in the city.

The presser will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Memorial Hall on the second floor of the building.

