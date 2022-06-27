Pueblo officer shoots, kills armed man stopping traffic

PUEBLO, Colorado — Pueblo police officers shot and killed an armed man Sunday afternoon who was reportedly trying to stop vehicles near the 2700 block of 6th Avenue.

According to a department news release issued, the man called 911 on himself saying he was suicidal and planning to kill himself and others. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man in the street tying to stop vehicles.

He was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with several guns. The PPD reports that the man ignored officers commands and raised his weapon. That's when an officer shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No police officers were injured.

A mandatory investigation into the use of deadly force will now take place by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave per department protocol.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.